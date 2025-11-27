Volunteers prep hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to break bread with Santa Barbara community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—For the past 6 years, hundreds of volunteers have made sure people have a place to feel at home during Thanksgiving in Santa Barbara.



“There are so many people out there who either don't have a kitchen to cook Thanksgiving dinner or maybe they don't have the funds for a full Thanksgiving meal. Maybe they just don't have the wherewithal to cook and they can come here,” said Adam’s Angels Volunteer Lillian Warkentin.



Last year Adam’s Angels served roughly 450 people.



This year they’ve pooled together resources to serve over 600 people.



“ I wouldn't be surprised if we ended up spending six, $7,000 this year over the. Maybe $4,000 last year,” said Adam’s Angels Cofounder Adam McCaig.



In addition to rising costs of goods, Adam McCaig says the product that was available last year is not available this year, so they have to buy more expensive product.



But they’re making sure to include the turkey and all the trimmings.



“Probably. It took us like 2 hours, cutting the onion, cutting the salary, cooking the butter and onions and all that. Then mix it together,” said Adam’s Angels Volunteer Anna Awik.

For the volunteers it’s a labor of love.



This year Adam’s Angels had to turn away dozens of volunteers because they already had 100 helping.



Aside from the food, the festivities come with a live band and surprise musical guest performances from some Santa Barbara favorites.



Santa Barbara Humane will be onsite to ensure that four-legged friends are cared for.



Thanksgiving festivities will take place Thursday at noon at the First United Methodist Church on Anapamu Street in Santa Barbara.

