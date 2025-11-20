Non-profit summit in Santa Barbara highlights financial challenges amid drastic federal changes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Assemblyman Gregg Hart thanked dozens of non-profit leaders for their work during a year of uncertainty.



Storyteller Executive Director Gabriella Garcia says nonprofits have been blindsided by the executive orders and new policies coming out of Washington.



“It is so hard to see young children who will become the backbone of our community struggle with fear in wondering if their parents are going to go to work and not come home, whether they're going to have a meal on their table for dinner, whether they will have SNAP benefits recurring the next months,” said Storyteller Executive Director Gabriella Garcia.

But she says the community response has been promising.



Santa Barbara’s Immigrant Legal Defense Center was honored with the “Non Profit of the Year” award.



In the last year they have been serving 530 projects representing those facing deportation.

They say many of them of children.

They’re also working to meet the kids’ social needs with a case management program and access to a therapist.



The projected cuts to non profits over the next 10 years stands at $81 billion dollars.



But Immigrant Legal Defense Center Founder Richard Solomon is determined to fill in the gaps.



“ We'd like to be able to represent all of those people that have a claim to be here to get a green card. All of them. Well, we need more resources for that,” said Immigrant Legal Defense Center Founder Richard Solomon.

Solomon says they are currently seeking a 7th immigration lawyer to bring on to their team.

