Series of storms to hit Central Coast Friday and Saturday

A series of storm systems will hit the Central Coast through the weekend. A flood advisory is currently in effect until 11 a.m. Friday morning for portions of Santa Barbara and Ventura county. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas and rises in small streams are a concern. Roads will be slick not only today, but through the weekend.

The first storm system is currently hitting Santa Barbara and Ventura county. As the system moves south, brisk and dry conditions will begin for our midday and afternoon Friday, it'll be a good break, but keep those umbrellas out!

A Flash flood watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday for a big portion of Santa Barbara and all of Ventura County. There is a chance for thunderstorms for higher terrain areas and the burn scar areas are a concern due to the amount of rainfall.

Keep in mind, a high surf advisory is still also in effect for San Luis Obispo beaches and Ventura beaches, with waves up to 10-15 feet and dangerous rip currents.

In terms of total rain fall amounts, from Thursday till Monday, models are showing 3-6 inches of rain depending on your micro climate. Be sure to plan accordingly, over prepare and keep up to date with our First Alert Weather forecast.