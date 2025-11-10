Proposed ballot initiative aims to make California more affordable by overhauling environmental law

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Yawar Charlie is a realtor who is also an expert when it comes to historic buildings.

He says addressing Santa Barbara’s housing crisis starts with acknowledging the permitting process.

“For a long time in California, one of the biggest complaints people have had is that it takes so long to get building permits. And when you're a coastal community like Santa Barbara, which has got a rich history of historic properties as well, it takes in even longer a time. I mean, there are homeowners that have waited four or five years to be able to develop certain lots by the water,” said Yawar Charlie.



He’s hopeful that a new proposal by the California Chamber Of Commerce will build an affordable California.

The measure aims to streamline the California Environmental Quality Act by establishing what they say are reasonable timelines for local and state agencies to review plans and solicit public comment.

“It's time for some modernization. And if that means adjusting some of the secret rules and regulations, that's really what we have to do,” said Charlie.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps says streamlining the building process is essential.

She believes that there is a way to efficiently create greater inventory while still upholding environmental standards.



The proposal has been submitted to the Attorney Generals' office for review.

“My really hope for the future is that this law gets put into place. It makes it easier for people to build and develop, especially when it comes to low income housing. And I think everyone will benefit across the board if this is implemented correctly,” said Charlie.



The proposal would still need to complete several other steps before Californians get a chance to vote on it.