Garbage truck catches fire in Goleta

today at 2:33 pm
Published 2:47 pm

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – A garbage truck caught fire at the intersection of S. Patterson Ave. and More Ranch Road in Goleta just after 1:40 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire crews knocked the fire down about 30 minutes later but both lanes are blocked due to hot spots around the area, according to the SBCFD.

The truck operator dumped the burning garbage into the roadway, closing S. Patterson in both directions, according to the SBCFD.

Marborg is sending a second garbage truck and heavy equipment for debris removal ,and the fire's cause remains under investigation.

Caleb Nguyen

