Sexual Assault on UCSB campus under investigation

ISLA VISTA, Calif.- (KEYT) UCSB Police received a report of an attempted sexual assault yesterday, near the UCSB Lagoon.

On Sunday at approximately 9 PM, an unknown male forced the victim to the ground and attempted to sexually assault her.

The victim was able to escape and run to safety.

The victim did not know the suspect. It is currently unknown if the suspect was affiliated with the campus, and is described as an adult male.

Anyone with information can contact the university police at (805)-893-3446.