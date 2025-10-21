Skip to Content
Top Stories

Sexual Assault on UCSB campus under investigation

KEYT
By
today at 1:11 am
Published 1:10 am

ISLA VISTA, Calif.- (KEYT) UCSB Police received a report of an attempted sexual assault yesterday, near the UCSB Lagoon.

On Sunday at approximately 9 PM, an unknown male forced the victim to the ground and attempted to sexually assault her.

The victim was able to escape and run to safety.

The victim did not know the suspect. It is currently unknown if the suspect was affiliated with the campus, and is described as an adult male.

Anyone with information can contact the university police at (805)-893-3446.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
eye on crime
KEYT
ucsb

Jump to comments ↓

Michael Yu

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.