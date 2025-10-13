Fatal fire in Buellton knocked down
BUELLTON, Calif.- (KEYT) A man was pronounced dead after a trailer fire broke out in Buellton.
The fire happened at the 9400 block of Santa Rosa Road in Buellton.
Upon arrival, units reported a single residential travel trailer was fully involved with fire.
Upon entering, firefighters located a single adult male. Despite resuscitation efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fire was knocked down at 1:10 am, and did not spread to any nearby vegetation or structures.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.