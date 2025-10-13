Skip to Content
Top Stories

Fatal fire in Buellton knocked down

KEYT
By
Published 2:20 am

BUELLTON, Calif.- (KEYT) A man was pronounced dead after a trailer fire broke out in Buellton.

The fire happened at the 9400 block of Santa Rosa Road in Buellton.

Upon arrival, units reported a single residential travel trailer was fully involved with fire.

Upon entering, firefighters located a single adult male. Despite resuscitation efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was knocked down at 1:10 am, and did not spread to any nearby vegetation or structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
BUELLTON
fire
KEYT

Jump to comments ↓

Michael Yu

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content