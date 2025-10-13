Fatal fire in Buellton knocked down

BUELLTON, Calif.- (KEYT) A man was pronounced dead after a trailer fire broke out in Buellton.

The fire happened at the 9400 block of Santa Rosa Road in Buellton.

Upon arrival, units reported a single residential travel trailer was fully involved with fire.

Upon entering, firefighters located a single adult male. Despite resuscitation efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was knocked down at 1:10 am, and did not spread to any nearby vegetation or structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.