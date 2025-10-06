Oktoberfest buzzes all weekend long in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.—Ventura’s Oktoberfest celebration wrapped Sunday.

The festival—which was originally a royal wedding celebration in 1810—has now evolved into the world’s largest beer and folk festival in Munich, Germany.

In Ventura, it took on a bit more country influence with line dancing and the cowboy hat making stations drawing some of the largest crowds.

The festival included a free train ride where visitors could get an overview of what to expect before deciding where to spend their time.

It also featured rides and games in addition to a variety of food options including some traditional German bites.

Ventura is known for its burgeoning craft beer scene, so it was only fitting for the festival to partner with 8 local breweries including Topa Topa, Ventura Spirits, and Transmission Brewing.