Skip to Content
Top Stories

Oktoberfest buzzes all weekend long in Ventura

By
Updated
today at 2:30 am
Published 2:15 am

VENTURA, Calif.—Ventura’s Oktoberfest celebration wrapped Sunday. 

The festival—which was originally a royal wedding celebration in 1810—has now evolved into the world’s largest beer and folk festival in Munich, Germany. 

In Ventura, it took on a bit more country influence with line dancing and the cowboy hat making stations drawing some of the largest crowds. 

The festival included a free train ride where visitors could get an overview of what to expect before deciding where to spend their time. 

It also featured rides and games in addition to a variety of food options including some traditional German bites. 

Ventura is known for its burgeoning craft beer scene, so  it was only fitting for the festival to partner with 8 local breweries including Topa Topa, Ventura Spirits, and Transmission Brewing. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
munich
octoberfest
oktoberfest

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content