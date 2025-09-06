Ulta Beauty thieves arrested after felony retail theft

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested three suspects in connection with a retail theft from Ulta Beauty in the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta. They say they recovered hundreds of dollars' worth of stolen designer fragrances.

Deputies say that at approximately 2:12 p.m., they received a report of suspects fleeing the store with the stolen cologne and perfume in a red sedan headed toward Highway 101 southbound.

Deputies spotted the vehicle on the freeway and conducted a traffic stop near the Castillo Street off-ramp.

As deputies approached, they said they were met with an overwhelming scent of cologne coming from inside the car. During the search, they say they recovered approximately $1,900 worth of perfume and cologne, linking the occupants to the theft.

All three were taken into custody without incident and booked for felony organized retail theft.

The first suspect, 33-year-old Rigoberto Aguirre Andrade from Santa Clara, is also being held on two out-of-county warrants for theft-related crimes with a bail of $325,000.

The second suspect, 32-year-old Miguel Tinoco Hernandez from Santa Barbara, is also being held on a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to an officer with a bail of $200,000.

The third suspect, 37-year-old Jose Encarnacion Reyes from San Jose, was also held on a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to an officer and three out-of-county warrants for theft-related charges with a bail of $310,000.