The Miramar Best in Show returns for 4th year, presented by STAUD

MONTECITO, Calif. It’s the event that keeps bringing people back every year with their furry friends.

The 4th annual Miramar Best in Show took place on Sunday under warm skies giving competitors the chance to win the big title of Best in Show.

The event was presented by STAUD, a Los Angeles lifestyle brand, sharing the love of animals and offers customers pet portraits on select STAUD pieces.

"We started a line of pet hand painted pet bags during COVID," said STAUD President, Jon Zieders. "And a year after we started that line, we came here (Miramar Best in Show) during summer and it seemed like a natural fit, so it's our third year sponsoring the event and pets mean a lot to our entire organization."

Returning hosts include actress comedian and singer, Jane Lynch.

"Seeing everybody with their dogs and knowing that we're supporting the humane society here in Santa Barbara and look it, every body looks so cute in their garden ware, I love it, it's my second year doing this and I just adore it," said Jane Lynch.

And Rosewood Miramar Hotel managing director Rick Fidel who never disappoints with the grand entrance.

The judges panel included American actress and model Camilla Belle and the Los Angeles lifestyle brand STAUD President, Jon Zieders.

Your Newschannel caught up with one participant before the show who explained the reasoning of her and her dog's attire

"This little guy wasn't able to come to our wedding last year," said participant Kayla Hogue, who was wearing a bridal veil and her dog wearing a tux bandana. "So we're humoring him today and going to have a little walk down the aisle little first dance and a first kiss."

A portion of the events proceeds is donated to Santa Barbara Humane and Love Leo Rescue based in Los Angeles.

The spotted furry dalmation friend took home the grand prize of being Best in Show.

Other categories for competitors to compete in included best trick, spectators choice and best look.

"My son is very creative and a great speaker, and he was like 'let's make it really fun, we want to stand out'" said Dani Hoffman, who took home the best look forward with her family dressed as Wizard of Oz. "So we decided we wanted to do something different and stand out. My husband and I were really nervous, but we went all in."