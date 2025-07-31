DIGS! at the Zoo sells out for third consecutive year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—It was a sold out affair as hundreds of people made their way to the Celebration of Dignitaries, so called for the local leaders that show up to connect with the community over food and drinks.

“You have some desserts, you have some tacos, you have some carnitas you have the best of. Again, even so many minority owned businesses that are here that I think is super exciting to see,” said State Senator Monique Limón.

“I live here most of my life and this is my first I've been here is amazing. The food, the people, the drinks are just great,” said Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Roy Lee.

Many dishes featured a fusion of Mexican and American flavors, like the salsas created by partners in marriage and business Silvia Franco and her husband.

“It combines two cultures the fusion in some cultures, a smoky. The Santa Barbara smoky style with the Mexican vegetables like cilantro, fresh fruit, fresh vegetables,” said Franco.

As the party animals socialized, a few zoo animals made some surprise appearances.

“It's really warm, really sunny. That puts these guys [snake] at their peak activity and metabolic rate. So she's happy. She doesn't need food. The warmth of this day is giving her the energy she needs to be active and have a good time,” said Zoo Keeper Kelly Summers.

The Spirit of Fiesta dazzled the crowd with her flamenco ensemble.

“Ever since I was a little toddler. I always saw the spirit of yes. And I always wanted to be a spirit of just one day. And I knew that I wanted to work up to being in the role. And I'm just super, super happy,” said Spirit of Fiesta Natalia Trevino.

This is the 3rd consecutive year that Santa Barbara Digs has been sold out.