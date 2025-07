Santa Barbara, Calif.- A semi-truck caught on fire overnight on the US 101 South at Bailard Avenue.

The driver pulled over once they noticed smoke coming from the vehicle.

The truck was then engulfed in flame and firefighters responded, putting the blaze out.

CalTrans issued a closure of the number 2 and 3 lanes which they say could last for a few hours, due to them possibly needing to take the truck apart to remove it.