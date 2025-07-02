Skip to Content
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Los Osos

today at 6:54 am
Published 6:50 am

LOS OSOS, Calif.- A man was shot and killed during during an officer-involved shooting in Los Osos.

The shooting happened overnight at the 2300 block of Fresno Street in Los Osos.

Sheriff's responded to a call from a woman expressing concern for her safety due to a male subject near her residence.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man presented a handgun, and officers opened fire.

Officers and medics tried to give medical aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male subject was known for having a violent behavior and possessing weapons.

No deputies were injured, and there are no outstanding suspects or threats.

