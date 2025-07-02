Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Los Osos
LOS OSOS, Calif.- A man was shot and killed during during an officer-involved shooting in Los Osos.
The shooting happened overnight at the 2300 block of Fresno Street in Los Osos.
Sheriff's responded to a call from a woman expressing concern for her safety due to a male subject near her residence.
When officers arrived at the scene, the man presented a handgun, and officers opened fire.
Officers and medics tried to give medical aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The male subject was known for having a violent behavior and possessing weapons.
No deputies were injured, and there are no outstanding suspects or threats.