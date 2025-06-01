Mosaic Therapy Collective holds 2nd annual pickleball tournament fundraiser

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Skies cleared up just in time at Municipal Tennis Facility for the Mosaic therapy collective 2nd annual pickleball tournament.

“We’re here today on behalf of Mosaic Therapy Collective," said Executive Director of Mosaic Therapy Collective, Sharon MacDonald. "We provide therapeutic services to individuals families seeking support, services and children’s with disabilities.”

The local non-profit strives to create more equity in the health and human services space. Their mission is to therapy accessible to everyone by breaking down walls to quality and affordable services. The non-profit strives to care for both therapists and families. It was founded by two Speech-Language Pathologists with a vision, which has been coming to life.

“We also run and operate several community initiative programs that are free for any community member all operated by our license and credential therapists," said MacDonald.

The funds from the tournament and silent auction help keep doors open for patients and families, run community programs and more.

Pickleball has become a favored sport in the community, making the impact even more special.

“It means a lot, passion for pickleball and having fun out there," said pickleball player, Justin Vlaander. "And for a great cause to you know, help kids with disabilities and enhance their lives, so really think that makes a huge impact.

“I play with my family, I play with my best friends, it has been such a fun way to get outdoors and exercise, its so fun, it’s great for mental health too," said MacDonald.

For more information on Mosaic Therapy Collectives and how to donate, click here.