Construction mishap causes chunk of pavement to collapse in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.- A construction mishap caused a large chunk of pave to collapse in ventura leaving residents shocked at what they saw and heard next.

“Well, unfortunately, we hear loud noises here a lot, but at first it was more watching the people and how they were reacting, which you could see was alarming to them," said Doug Danavick, who works at The Wharf store across the street from the incident and lives walking distance.

It wasn't long until people began posting about it on social media and calling it a sinkhole.

"Yeah I didn't see anything, but I was at home catching up on emails and all of a sudden I hear a big boom and a lot of screaming, commotion," said Ventura resident Michael Hanrahan. "And I'm like 'what's that?' and I saw my phone, sinkhole. That's what that noise was."

The City of Ventura, however is not calling it that. They simply say the ground collapsed due to a temporary construction shoring failure at a construction site on Front street near Kalorama.

Crews have been working on a luxury apartment building for Aldersgate Investment.

"I don't know who is responsible, but I'm sure someone is getting fired, so that's one thing," said Hanrahan.

"I talked to a city guy, he said that technically it wasn't a sinkhole that these beams here that were suppose to hold up you know, this dirt here, gave way, it was just too heavy for it," said Johnny Flores, who lives behind the construction site. "And I noticed that the same type of beams are only like five feet away from the back of my house."

The situation blew up on social media and many were saying it was Commune Capital, but they have since denied it, we have confirmed that it is Aldersgate Investment behind the construction in Ventura.

The City of Ventura has red tagged a nearby residential structure and part of a commercial property as a precautionary measure.

The city is working with construction engineers to determine the best way to prevent future damage.

Your Newschannel reached out to Aldersgate Investment and they said they could not comment at this time.