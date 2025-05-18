People gathered at Gaviota State beach to commemorate 10 years since 2015 Refugio Oil Spill

GAVIOTA STATE BEACH, - Calif.

“We need to remember how fragile and vulnerable our ocean and our coasts are and in a moment, everything can change," said Linda Krop, Chief Counsel at Environmental Defense Center.

May 19th 2025 marks 10 years since the devastating Refugio oil spill.

“It was a really devastating spill so we’re here to commemorate that event and be steadfast in our opposition to that happening again," said Sierra club member Katie Davis.

A corroded oil pipeline ruptured and poured over 120,000 gallons of crude oil in the ocean at Gaviota State beach killing numerous marine mammals and birds and traveling all the way to Orange county.

Sunday people gathered to commemorate the 10th anniversary and paddle out into the water chanting, clapping and participating in the movement to end offshore oil drilling.

“I am part of the Santa Barbara Surf rider executive committee and being inspired by all of the people willing to paddle out on a Sunday morning to keep fighting the same fight and prevent mistakes from happening its empowering, also a little bittersweet," said Climate Scientist Jess Bode, who paddled out Sunday morning.

“It’s really moving to see that after 10 years we haven’t forgotten, this community has not forgotten, we still remember that day and our beaches," said Davis.

Speeches were given before People paddled out on their surfboards, kayaks and paddle boards and kids of different ages were in attendance being educated.

“This is their future. I mean, we need to pave the way to make sure that they have happy healthy good quality of lives and we’re seeing over and over again with natural disasters snd oil spills that we are making that really difficult for them to have a good quality of life," said Bode.