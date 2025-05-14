County-wide test of ReadySBC Alerts system scheduled for Thursday morning

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management will be conducting a test of the ReadySBC emergency notification system for the entire region on the morning of Thursday, May 15 at 10 a.m.

Wednesday's press release was issued in English and Spanish.

According to the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), the test is to confirm that community members who have signed up for ReadySBC alerts receive them without any issues.

In order to receive the test alert and future alerts about major emergency announcements, register here.

After registered users receive the bilingual test alert, they will be prompted to confirm their receipt and the system will continue to alert users through each registration method until receiving a response or the system runs out of contacts provided by registrants explained the OEM.

Users will receive ReadySBC alerts to their provided contacts under the name "ReadySBC Alerts" and the actual number they will receive the alerts from is 805-979-2040 and texts will originate from 88911.

This will be the first county-wide test of the ReadySBC Alerts system which boasts almost 80,000 registrants, about 18 percent of the county's population shared the OEM.

"Registrations for the ReadySBC Alerts system have seen a slight increase over time, however we still have a very long way to go," detailed Kelly Hubbard, Director for the County's Office of Emergency Management . "Ensuring every community member is registered for these alerts can be a lifesaving step that every person can take today."

Registrants can provide up to five address they would like alerts for and the OEM sugggests including user's home address, work address, their children's school, and the addresses of vulnerable loved ones who may need help in the event of an emergency.

User will need to provide at least one contact method and one address to sign up added the OEM.

Optional contact methods include:

Text message

Calls to cell phones and landlines

Email

TTY/TDD for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

According to the OEM, community members who are already registered for "Aware and Prepare" alerts form the past do not need to reregister and can still log in to their existing accounts using the same username, but everyone is encouraged to update their contact information.

Still have questions?

The Santa Barbara County Call Center will be open Thursday, May 15 at 10 a.m. to answer any questions or issues related to the test.

The Santa Barbara County Call Center can be reached at 1-833-688-5551.