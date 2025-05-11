In honor of Mother’s Day we shared some photos
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- In honor of Mother's Day weekend we shared photos of the moms who make our station possible.
Happy Mother's Day.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- In honor of Mother's Day weekend we shared photos of the moms who make our station possible.
Happy Mother's Day.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.