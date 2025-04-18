Skip to Content
Top Stories

Good Friday service was held at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara

KEYT / ANDIE LOPEZ BORNET
By
New
Published 8:34 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Many christians within the Central Coast and around the world attend a church service on Good Friday to pray and reflect on the day Jesus Christ was crucified.

"Friday night we come face to face with such a incredible selfless gift of love and then Sunday morning we celebrate that love like crazy," said Tommy Schneider,  Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara Senior Pastor.

Churchgoers on Good Friday focus on forgiveness, as well as hope for humanity and the sacrifice that was made on the cross.

"Without that sacrifice for sin then there's no hope for any of us," said Rob Laskin, long time Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara church attendee. "And then we look from Friday to easter to when he rose and that gives us the hope of new life."

The week leading up to Easter is known as holy week which includes Palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter. For Pastor Schneider, every morning the week leading up to Easter, he prays at Courthouse Sunken Gardens in Santa Barbara along with his brothers in Christ.

Friday night people were gathered at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara for a special service instead of their normal midweek service.

Pastor Schneider shares how it feels seeing the church sanctuary full of people worshiping.

"I don't think there's anything better than seeing the family of God come into a place where they can truly be still and press in and remember something that is so transformative for the soul."

If you didn't make it to the Good Friday service, don't worry you can still make it to the Easter Sunday service this Sunday, April 20 at 10 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara
Christianity
Christians
Easter Sunday
Good Friday
KEYT
Palm Sunday
religion

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andie Lopez Bornet

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content