Good Friday service was held at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Many christians within the Central Coast and around the world attend a church service on Good Friday to pray and reflect on the day Jesus Christ was crucified.

"Friday night we come face to face with such a incredible selfless gift of love and then Sunday morning we celebrate that love like crazy," said Tommy Schneider, Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara Senior Pastor.

Churchgoers on Good Friday focus on forgiveness, as well as hope for humanity and the sacrifice that was made on the cross.

"Without that sacrifice for sin then there's no hope for any of us," said Rob Laskin, long time Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara church attendee. "And then we look from Friday to easter to when he rose and that gives us the hope of new life."

The week leading up to Easter is known as holy week which includes Palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter. For Pastor Schneider, every morning the week leading up to Easter, he prays at Courthouse Sunken Gardens in Santa Barbara along with his brothers in Christ.

Friday night people were gathered at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara for a special service instead of their normal midweek service.

Pastor Schneider shares how it feels seeing the church sanctuary full of people worshiping.

"I don't think there's anything better than seeing the family of God come into a place where they can truly be still and press in and remember something that is so transformative for the soul."

If you didn't make it to the Good Friday service, don't worry you can still make it to the Easter Sunday service this Sunday, April 20 at 10 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens.