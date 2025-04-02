Oxnard activists and residents urge state to shut down Ormond Beach Power Plant

OXNARD, Calif.—High schoolers like Francis Molina have lived by the Ormond Beach Power Plant for most of their lives. Molina’s heart goes out to her mom, a working class immigrant whose health condition has worsened as a result of the toxic fumes emitted from the plant.



“Ella tiene un enfermedad respiratoria,” said Molina. She explained, “She has a respiratory illness so being in this location affects her more. So I’m here because I want a change for her, but I also want a change for so many families who live near here.”



Dozens of teens and young adults spoke out at the Oxnard City Council Chambers, demanding the State Lands Commission reject the conduit lease extension of the Ormond Beach Power Plant.



The conduit lease is for seawater intake and discharge, which helps cool the gas-powered plant.



Locals say Ormond Beach has been a source of pollution in South Oxnard, Ventura County’s most densely populated neighborhood of color.



“ Our communities deserve clean air. Our communities deserve access to the beach, to outdoor spaces where it's safe for them to breathe the air,” said CAUSE Policy Director Lucia Marquez.

The power plant was originally scheduled to shut down in 2020. After a record heatwave and fears of future blackouts, lawmakers allowed it to stay open as an emergency reserve until the end of 2026.



But CAUSE Policy Director Lucia Marquez says the state is investing in outdated technology.



“The infrastructure and the technology is so outdated that when the state needs this power plant to turn on, it takes hours for it to ramp up and warm up to be able to function. And it often fails there,” said Marquez.



This conduit lease that the State Lands Commission is voting on is crucial for the plant's operation.

They had a chance to come to a decision Wednesday, but the commission will instead make a final decision on June 20th.

