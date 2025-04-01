Healthcare, research, and tech workers at UC Santa Barbara join statewide strike 

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — UPTE members are speaking out against what they say are unfair labor practices by the UC system.



They say UC healthcare is understaffed — so much so that students in need of medical care get turned away on nearly a daily basis.



Dozens of workers and allies marched throughout UC Santa Barbara Tuesday chanting ”the workers united will never be divided” and “UC greed has got to go.”



As mariachi musicians strummed their guitars to keep up morale, UC workers spread their message throughout the campus.



“We don't have enough staff to support the students. So it impacts even further when we strike. And the UC can change that easily by coming back and bargaining in good faith,” said UCSB Staff Research Associate, Samuel Feinstein.

“Typically appointments are kind of like stacked. So like, if you do fill out an appointment, it's going to be like two or so weeks,” said UCSB Student Yeshua Valdez.

But the University of California Office of the President says this simply is not true, claiming the data shared with the union indicates the number of UPTE represented headcount is increasing, separations are declining, and turnover is flattening.



One ucsb physician assistant said it’s important to stand in solidarity with his newer colleagues who he says do not get the same benefits he receives.



“I want to go to work and I don't want to see them stressed that they just did a two hour commute to work. I don't want to see them stress that they can't put food on their table. I don't want to see, you know, the sorrows that — it's like it's not my responsibility to fix it,” said UCSB Physician Assistant, Michael Banaron.

The pay scales for the 1,000 new UPTE members have not yet been negotiated.



Tuesday, University of California Office of the President issued a statement saying in part, “These strikes cost the university system millions of dollars, at a time when federal and state funding is uncertain. UPTE and AFSCME are not being forthright in their characterizations, which is upsetting since we've made sincere efforts to find mutually beneficial solutions. Regardless, we are hopeful AFSCME and UPTE will make meaningful efforts to settle these contracts soon."

