Hundreds of local volunteers gear up for large scale prom for students with disabilities

VENTURA, Calif.—The Romero brothers energized the high school volunteers that are set to accompany 500 students with disabilities at their first prom with a Blues Brothers routine

The twins, who are on the autism spectrum, attended “A Night to Remember” over a decade ago, and they still remember it vividly.

“It was awesome 13 years ago. And like, we were like, getting older,” said Thomas Romero.

Since 2012, “A Night to Remember” has honored 400-500 students with intellectual and physical disabilities and their families.



The students range in age from 12 to 25 years old.



“We've got students that have autism are on the spectrum and they are left out and they're overlooked and they're not understood. A lot of kids that may be in like a wheelchair may not get to be looked in the eye by their other peers and their other classmates. This night they get to just be whoever they are and they don't have to try to worry about what anybody else thinks of them,” said Mission Church Associate Pastor Jenn Oaks.

Ventura’s Mission Church, with help from other local groups, raised $100,000 this year to fund this celebration.

“So many students and families that have disabilities feel like they miss out on so much and they have to fight really hard to be treated like normal and to get the educational opportunities, the social opportunities and the work opportunities to just be treated like a normal person. And so for this night and this prom, man, we blow it out,” said “A Night to Remember” Co-Director Taylor Hunt.

The all-expenses-paid night includes dresses and tuxedos, hairstyling, makeup, corsages, limo rides and a walk down a red carpet.



“Just seeing the girls choose their dress and just be ready to party it's just like so cool. And I want to I want to be more like them and just be willing to just dance out of nowhere and just be excited about everything. It's really cool to see that community just so happy,” said Isabel Melgoza, who is volunteering for her second year for the cause.

Each guest is accompanied by a student host from the community, given a formal photo, special food and treats, and a night of dancing with a professional DJ.

“I can't wait to just share my moves with my guest. Maybe them teach me some of their moves,” said high school volunteer Miriam Abd.

“I'm honestly really hyped up. Like I'm super excited. I'm like, I'm counting down the hours until I'm able to come in and help,” said High School Volunteer Sofia Patino.

The free prom takes place at the Ventura County Fairground this Friday at 6:30 pm.