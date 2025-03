SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-.The seed money to build a foundation for a historic farmhouse is being raised with fundraisers at the Historic Farm Park in Oxnard.

Supporters hope to match $7,000 raised a recent social event at the park off Gottfried Place in Oxnard.

The money will help bring the 1870 farmhouse back to life.

They plan to add a porch that visitors can enjoy, too.

For more information visit https://oxnardfarmpark.org