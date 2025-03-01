GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Foodbank's Sharehouse in Goleta held its grand opening Saturday with Sharehouse Community Day.

"We are so excited, today is the celebration of the full operational capacity of our new warehouse and share house facility in south county. it's been a long time coming," said Laurel Alcantar, Director of Marketing at Santa Barbara Food Bank.

The Sharehouse Facility opens a new chapter of fighting and strengthening food insecurity in Santa Barbara County. The facility will also be able to store up to a million pounds of disaster ready food,

"it's three times bigger then what we originally had here in santa barbara and we're just so excited to open it up to the community and see what we do and see how it's going to impact our neighbors," said Greg Mora, Director of Development at Santa Barbara Food Bank.

With a facility in Santa Maria, having one in South county brings more access and resources to communities within the community.

"The facility is going to drastically increase our organizational capacity county wide, so it's going to enable us to really serve the community better in times of disaster," said Alcantar.

"We all remember during the mudslide and the fires when the 101 was closed, it wasn't possible for the food bank to ship food down from north county down to Santa Barbara where it was needed. so now, this space is actually going to equip us for that, to be prepared in that situation," said Mora.

The event included raffles, ice cream and family-friendly activities as attendees celebrated Sharehouse Community Day.

"We encourage everyone in the community to come out, sign up for a tour, volunteer or donate. there are so many ways that you can help the food bank of Santa Barbara county and our community," said Alcantar.

For those wanting to learn more or get involved, visit Foodbank Santa Barbara's website.