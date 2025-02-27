Insurance town hall with Insurance Commissioner, Ricardo Lara put on by Senator Monique Limón

GOLETA, Calif. - Seats were filled as an insurance town hall meeting was held in Goleta to discuss the state of home insurance for local communities and the state of California. The meeting was hosted by State Senator Monique Limón.

“Our Central Coast and all our state has been feeling the insurance pressures, particularly with homeowners insurance," said State Senator Monique Limón.

California State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara shared a power point addressing what people need to know with their insurance companies as well as sharing numerous resources throughout the meeting.

“This is just a reminder of understanding what your insurance policy is, understanding what your rights are as a consumer, taking pictures of your property talking to your insurance company, after you’ve made an upgrade," said Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara.

The meeting also included other industry experts as well as council members in attendance and Assemblymember Gregg Hart to hear concerns and questions throughout the meeting.

“It was important to be able to bring the commissioner to bridge that gap to connect people with information and resources," said Limón.

Following the presentation a Q & A panel was held for those who had questions to get some answers about insurance, policies and more.

“We’ll help you understand your policy, we speak multiple languages and what ever language you feel comfortable again to give you the tools and technique so that you are a better prepared consumer," said Lara.

Lara says climate change is ravaging the country and the recent California wildfires serve as a reminder to be prepared and lower at-home disaster risks.

"Many people face struggles don’t know who to contact and so in additions to being able to contact state legislators , the insurance commissioner and the office of insurance, the department of insurance are great resources," said Limón.

For more information and to call for concerns or questions about your insurance visit Insurance.ca.gov or call 1-800-927-4357.