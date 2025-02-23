Bridal expo in Santa Barbara had brides excited to plan their big day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Here come the brides, dreaming of their days they’ll be dressed in white.

“I am so excited to be in my fiancé era and being here makes it all seem more real," said Remi Norton, who got engaged in December 2024.

The bridal expo in Santa Barbara had brides smiling ear to ear as they planned their big day. “We’re getting married in November 15, 2025." said Josie Martinez who is getting married in Santa Maria.

“My wedding day is November 29, 2025." said Griselda Vargas, who is getting married in Arroyo Grande. "I’m looking forward to having all my family together, especially in one room and obviously spending that quality time and you know what a bride always wishes for.”

The wedding industry has blossomed in recent years, thanks to social media. according to the knot.com 91% of wedding planning is done online.

The expo had vendors of different kinds whether it be for those searching for the perfect wedding cake or searching for the perfect venue

“The big pond ranch, it’s an opportunity for brides to come and have a wedding or we also do bridal showers, we’ll do bachelorette parties we have special wine events, wine dinners," said Doreen Eyman, The Big Pond Ranch.

Many grooms joined their bride for the exciting day of planning and even were able to talk to mens warehouse about their perfect tux.

“We’re convenient cause we’re all over the country, not only do we have a store on state street in Santa Barbara, one in Oxnard, one in San Luis Obispo, but you can have your groomsmen fitted anywhere in the country and it will come to you free of charge," said Hannahlulu Breschard, from Mens Warehouse.

Happy wedding planning!