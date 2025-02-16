Perfect weekend for Rincon Classic

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - "it’s the 2025 Channel Islands Surfboards Rincon Classic, presented by Merrick Lager, 25th year that surf happens has produced the event. it’s the oldest and most revered stuff contest in Santa Barbara and Ventura County," said organizer and Surf Happens founder, Chris Keet.

And it was the perfect weekend in February for surfers to head to the classic with family and friends.

“The spirit of surfing is still on and I started surfing when I was eleven years old in Carpinteria and i’m 72 now," said attendee, Steve Wright.

The Rincon Classic weekend is known as a locals only event, and it serves as a gathering every winter.

“I was in the super legends today which is the oldest group," said competitor Dave Johnson. "So i’ll be in a week from now i’ll be 72 years old, and i’m riding a six-six out there today.”

2025 brings the annual Rincon Classic to its 43rd year and 25th year since surfer Chris Keet restored it and brought it back under surf happens surf school

“Everyone comes together and it’s just a perfect weekend. and we’re here at you know, the best waves in California, and you know, we love this place, we love each other and all the proceeds from our raffle are going to our sisters and brothers, down south for the victims from the Los Angeles fires," said Keet.

Weather was on everyones side, under sunny skies with limited wind, surfers were stoked to hit the waves.

“The waves out there were really good today. oh my gosh, they’re perfect for us old dudes, not too big, but big enough to really get some speed done going and do something with it," said Johnson.

Your Newschannel’s First Alert Weather's Shawn Quien also competed in the Rincon classic.