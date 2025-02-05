Unanimous vote made by City Council to put forward Wine Business Improvement District

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - On Tuesday a unanimous vote was made by Santa Barbara City Council to put forward the Wine Business Improvement District.

The BID would impact wine tasting rooms, many which reside right in the Funk Zone of Santa Barbara, adding a 1% assessment for wine sold to consumers directly.

“The really neat thing about the bid is that it’ll benefit all the wineries that are involved from the smallest to the largest," said Ashley Parker of Fess Parker Winery.

The fee would also invest into the Santa Barbara County Vintners Association and bring additional marketing for the wine region, ultimately growing the economy.

"It gives them more flexibility to do more promotional work, which once again, brings people to the area, which reflects well on the city," said Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse. "Whatever we do that preserves our agriculture, that preserves those traditions, preserves that land for agriculture is a really good thing, and some of those areas are really special. Those Appalachian that grow certain grapes and whatnot, should really be preserved in perpetuity. And so this will help all that."

If approved by Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, the wine bid is projected to bring a estimated 1.65 million dollars annually to help wine industries right in Santa Barbara County.

“People know Santa Barbara as a destination for the beach and the beautiful architecture and wine has become really linked with that," said Parker.

City councils who voted to support the BID included Santa Maria, Solvang, Buellton, Guadalupe and Goleta, while Lompoc has decided to opt out.

The board of supervisors will hold a meeting on Tuesday.