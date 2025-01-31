Protest at Milpas roundabout in Santa Barbara against Immigration and Customs Enforcement attracts numerous people

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of people of all ages stood together shouting "Si se puede! Si se puede! Si se puede!" at the Milpas roundabout in Santa Barbara.

Protests throughout the Central Coast were held on Friday in response to recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement sightings and in protest of President Trump’s immigration deportation policies.

As many held signs and flags, others stood handing out information cards and sharing resources as people walked by or drove by.

“Continue to protest, continue to spread the word and give as much information to the folks out there that can’t speak english," said Organizer, Victor Rios. "And the resources that are being removed that are being in spanish. we gotta step up and give the resources.”

The protest went late into the night Friday causing traffic congestion at the roundabout according to an alert from Santa Barbara Police Department. By 10:15 p.m. SBPD said the protest was over and Milpas roundabout was back open.

805 Undocufund, a non-profit group assisting immigrants, has reported ICE sightings and activity in multiple local cities in recent days, which included Oxnard, Santa Paula, Santa Barbara, Goleta and Lompoc

“Because it’s so sad seeing the realities coming of all of this, and that’s why we thought to be proactive and do to help with the solution," said Organizer Briana Rios.

One person who prefers to remain anonymous shared why it was important to him to be at the protest.

"We're here to support our people, you know, i mean, most of our family came from immigrants, it's good to be part of something that we stand up for you know.”

More than 35-hundred undocumented immigrants have been arrested or detained across the United States since Trump returned to the White House. The Trump administration says its prioritizing criminals for deportation.

A recent Reuters poll shows that 48% of Americans approve of President Trump's handling of immigration so far, while 41% disapprove.