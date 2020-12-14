Two local women helping struggling families push through pandemic

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A group formed by two local women has been raising money through private donations to feed 55 families in need.

Since April, Neicie Cox and Kathy Neches have collected a large list of groceries for neighbors within her apartment complex on the Westside.

Every two weeks, they organize a shopping trip to Costco with volunteers — sometimes filling up to 15 carts of food — and subsequent delivery to her apartment complex.

Many of these families in need are undocumented

immigrants, who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Some of these individuals don’t own cars and aren’t able to access the Foodbank.

Last week, the group of helpers bought over 40 Christmas presents for kids from these struggling families.

