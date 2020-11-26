Frontline workers share what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Despite a difficult year, many people still have something to be thankful for.

Although it’s a holiday, there were still many people working around the clock.

This morning, Bristol Farms opened bright and early for a crowd of customers.

Each of its’ employees were busy as can be, ensuring that customers were able to enjoy a feast at home.

“It’s complicated, fun, exciting, crazy and there is a lot of obstacles,” Bristol Farms food service manager Gabby Interiano said. “There’s a lot of things that we have to work through.”

For the 15th consecutive year, Santa Barbara City Police sergeant Ethan Ragsdale worked a shift on Thanksgiving.

Yet, he remained committed to his duty.

“That’s to keep everybody safe, healthy and make sure that our wellbeing is being protected,” Ragsdale said.

“I enjoy this job and helping out the community,” Santa Barbara City firefighter Kenneth Constantinides said.

“Whether someone needs help on a random day or on a holiday, it feels good to be able to help out when they need it.”

