State of the City: Addressing the past, present and future of Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The annual State of the City was held virtually on Wednesday due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, the meeting featured speakers including Mayor Alice Patino and City Manager Jason Stilwell.

Some of the highlights included the financial impacts on the city due to the pandemic.

They also discussed accomplishments throughout the city including the completion of the Bill Libbon Elementary School.

Other projects still under construction were shared including the new Toyota Dealership and Azure Apartment Homes.

Find out what city leaders hope for the future of Santa Maria on KCOY 12 NewsChannel 12.