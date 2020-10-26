COVID-19: Oasis Center reopens during pandemic

Top Stories

ORCUTT, Calif. - After being shut down for nearly eight months, the OASIS Center is finally reopening its doors.

Close to 1,700 senior citizens are members of the senior recreation center.

Some members say they have struggled being in isolation for so long.

Now they're able to come back to enjoy a variety of classes already underway at the center.

Some of those classes include ceramics, arts and crafts, yoga and other exercise classes.

Due to the pandemic each classes is limited to 10 percent capacity.

Managers with the center say the classes are in such high demand that there is a waiting list for several of the classes.