Santa Barbara Public Library adapts to pandemic with sidewalk service

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Despite it’s doors being closed to the public since mid-March, the Santa Barbara Public Library has continued to serve its community throughout the pandemic.

Library cardholders can now walk up to the old main entrance on East Anapamu Street — which hadn’t been used in over 40 years — for a new sidewalk service.

This allows them to text or call-in their book orders in advance before picking them up in-person outside the library.

“This library stayed opened and figured out ways that they could serve,” local resident Anne Howard said. “One of them being sidewalk service.”

The library is also offering a Book Match service for children and teens, where a librarian will curate materials based on their interests.

“Soon as our doors closed, the first thing we started doing was providing access to book bundles,” Santa Barbara Public Library community relations librarian Jace Turner said.

Once a book is returned, it undergoes a 72-hour waiting period before being placed back on the shelf at the Santa Barbara Public Library.