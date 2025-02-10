Orcutt woman facing misdemeanor manslaughter charge in connection with fatal October crash

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Lana Olivia Knor of Orcutt, an 83-year-old involved in a fatal traffic collision on Oct. 24, 2024, is being charged with a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter.

According to a criminal complaint filed on Jan. 29 of this year, Knor is scheduled to be arraigned on a single misdemeanor charge of violating California Penal Code 192(c)(2)-Vehicular Manslaughter without Gross Negligence

Knor's arraignment is currently scheduled for Thursday morning, Feb. 13 with Judge John McGregor presiding stated the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

On Oct. 24, around 4:33 p.m., a motorcyclist, later identified as 18-year-old Mason Rowhedder, crashed into the driver's side of a vehicle that did not yield while making a left turn on South College Drive stated the Santa Maria Police Department after an investigation into the fatal incident.

According to Santa Maria Police, Rohwedder was taken from the scene with major injuries and later died at Marian Regional Medical Center.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up for the teen who had graduated from Orcutt Academy High last year and was a freshman at Cuesta College. He was known as a talented baseball player and had started the process to enlist in the United States Army.