Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria honors veterans during annual ceremony at downtown Freedom Monument

KEYT News
By
New
today at 10:34 am
Published 12:00 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria honored those who have served the country during the city's 23rd Annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Freedom Monument.

Held Monday morning at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center, the yearly event was attended by dozens of veterans, as well as local dignitaries, elected officials, and community members.

Held by the City of Santa Maria, along with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber, the event also featured the dedication of a new plaque that honors local veteran groups that have served the community.

Established in 2001, the Freedom Monument pays tribute to the 113 local Santa Maria Valley veterans who died in combat from World War I to present day.

The ceremony included remarks from several speakers including Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino and Santa Maria Valley Chamber President Michael Boyer.

Former Chamber President Bob Hatch, a highly decorated U.S. Army veteran who served in combat in Vietnam, delivered the keynote address, while Dave Cross, a U.S. Army veteran, served as the master of ceremonies.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
air force
Army
Marines
Navy
SANTA MARIA
service
vet
veterans day

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content