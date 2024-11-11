Santa Maria honors veterans during annual ceremony at downtown Freedom Monument

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria honored those who have served the country during the city's 23rd Annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Freedom Monument.

Held Monday morning at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center, the yearly event was attended by dozens of veterans, as well as local dignitaries, elected officials, and community members.

Held by the City of Santa Maria, along with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber, the event also featured the dedication of a new plaque that honors local veteran groups that have served the community.

Established in 2001, the Freedom Monument pays tribute to the 113 local Santa Maria Valley veterans who died in combat from World War I to present day.

The ceremony included remarks from several speakers including Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino and Santa Maria Valley Chamber President Michael Boyer.

Former Chamber President Bob Hatch, a highly decorated U.S. Army veteran who served in combat in Vietnam, delivered the keynote address, while Dave Cross, a U.S. Army veteran, served as the master of ceremonies.