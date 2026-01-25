Box Truck Fire Extinguished Off Highway 101 North

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A vehicle fire was extinguished early Sunday morning off Highway 101 northbound near the Gaviota coast.

Crews from Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a box truck fire around 6:15am this morning off Highway 101, just one mile north of SR 1. The department says the vehicle lost power and the driver was able to pull over to the shoulder before the truck became totally engulfed.

Box Truck Fire: 101 NB just a mile north of SR 1 off-ramp. SBC Fire responded to a box truck fire. The vehicle lost power and the driver pulled over became fully involved.



All three occupants evacuated safely, no injuries reported. Heavy smoke caused a closure to lanes on the…

The three people inside the truck were all able to evacuate safely, with no injuries reported.

