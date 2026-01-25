Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Box Truck Fire Extinguished Off Highway 101 North

Santa Barbara County Fire PIO | X
By
today at 10:48 am
Published 10:51 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A vehicle fire was extinguished early Sunday morning off Highway 101 northbound near the Gaviota coast.

Crews from Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a box truck fire around 6:15am this morning off Highway 101, just one mile north of SR 1. The department says the vehicle lost power and the driver was able to pull over to the shoulder before the truck became totally engulfed.

The three people inside the truck were all able to evacuate safely, with no injuries reported.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.