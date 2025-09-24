Goleta man arrested after assaulting partner and refusing to cooperate with deputies

GOELTA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 41-year-old Goleta man was arrested Monday after assaulting his partner and multiple weapons were found at his home in the 6200 block of Avenida Gorrion after a search.

On Monday, Sep. 22, around 5:48 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 6200 block of Avenida Gorrion in response to a 911 call where the caller explained her partner, a 41-year-old Goleta man, had threatened to kill her stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in a press release Wednesday.

Deputies arrived at the home and attempted to speak with the man, but he refused to answer the door and instead spoke with deputies through his Ring doorbell camera shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed that the 41-year-old had spent the prior evening handling his firearms before walking around his neighborhood in a ski mask, that he was known to keep loaded firearms inside his home, and that he had threatened a neighbor with a replica hand grenade.

The Goleta resident had also repeatedly threatened his partner who had fled from the home before calling law enforcement on Monday noted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office detailed that around 1 p.m., the 41-year-old exited the home and was eventually taken into custody.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on the following charges:

PC 245(a)(1)-Assault by Strangulation

PC 236-False Imprisonment

PC 273.5-Domestic Battery Causing Injury

PC 422-Criminal Threats

PC 273a(a)-Felony Child Endangerment

PC 417(a)(2)-Brandishing a Firearm

The 41-year-old remains in custody with an enhanced bail of $500,000 added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday afternoon, deputies conducted a search of the Goleta home and discovered ten rifles, a shotgun, four pistols, and thousands of rounds of ammunition detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office made special note of the courage it takes to report domestic violence. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, help is available by calling Domestic Violence Solutions at 805-964-5245 or Standing Together to End Sexual Assault at 805-564-3696.

If you find yourself in a dangerous situation or in need of immediate help, you are always encouraged to contact 9-1-1.