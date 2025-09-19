The Chabad building in Isla Vista evacuated due to suspicious package Friday

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) – Deputies have evacuated The Chabad building in the 700 block of Camino Pescadero for a suspicious package.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the building was evacuate out of an abundance of caution and deputies are awaiting the arrival of the bomb squad after responding to the scene at 5:03 p.m. Friday.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it is received.