Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

The Chabad building in Isla Vista evacuated due to suspicious package Friday

KEYT
By
today at 6:18 pm
Published 6:22 pm

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) – Deputies have evacuated The Chabad building in the 700 block of Camino Pescadero for a suspicious package.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the building was evacuate out of an abundance of caution and deputies are awaiting the arrival of the bomb squad after responding to the scene at 5:03 p.m. Friday.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it is received.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
isla vista
KEYT
santa barbara county sheriff's office
suspicious package response
The Chabad

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content