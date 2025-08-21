Reef Mordente of Studio City arrested for sexual assault during April Isla Vista fraternity party

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Reef Mordente, 19, of Studio City has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault during a wedding-themed party at a fraternity house in the 6500 block of Cordoba Road in April of this year.

Mordente surrendered to the Los Angeles Police Department on Aug. 9, 2025, and he was arrested on a felony warrant for rape of an intoxicated victim, forced oral copulation, and digital penetration detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in a press release Thursday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the 19-year-old was booked and released on a $100,000 bail.

An investigation of the allegations against Mordente resulted in the discovery of conversations using language that framed the sexual assault using terms such as "scoring" or "conquering" shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's detectives believe there were witnesses to this assault that have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Detective Ellis at 805-681-4150 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-681-4171.

Survivors can also reach out to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Victim-Witness Assistance Program by calling 805-568-2400 or toll free at 855-840-3232.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office also has a partnership with Standing Together to End Sexual Assault which offers a confidential 24-hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling. Your can reach them at 805-564-3696.

Standing Together to End Sexual Assault's Executive Director Elsa Granados explained, "Our prevention efforts must prioritize the vast majority of men—those who may never engage in criminal behavior themselves, yet whose participation in peer groups and social dynamics can, knowingly or not, enable sexual predators. Through laughter at inappropriate jokes or uncritical acceptance of stories framed as ‘conquests’ or ‘scores,’ men may become passive bystanders or inadvertent facilitators of harm. Men also have a vital role in supporting survivors and acknowledging the ripple effects of sexual violence—including the trauma endured by victims and the consequences faced by perpetrators as they enter the criminal justice system. Addressing these issues requires collective responsibility, empathy, and a commitment to cultural change."