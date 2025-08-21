Body of a man recovered leashed to a surfboard about 100 yards off the coast of Gaviota Thursday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The body of a man was recovered still leashed to a surfboard off the shores of Gaviota Thursday afternoon.

On Aug. 21, around 1:42 p.m., first responders were dispatched after a surfboard was spotted about 100 yards offshore near the kelp bed along the Gaviota Coast about three-quarters of a mile west of Refugio Beach stated the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Rescue watercraft were guided to the surfboard by a rescue helicopter and an adult man was found still leashed to the surfboard and beneath the surface detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the man's body was brought to Refugio Beach where he was pronounced dead at the scene.