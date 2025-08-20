Vladyslav Shylo charged with felony stalking, contacting a minor, and witness dissuasion

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Vladyslav Romanovich Shylo of Santa Barbara has been charged with felony stalking, attempted criminal threats, contacting a minor with lewd interest, witness dissuasion, and misdemeanor child annoying or molesting.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office added that it has been alleged that Shylo committed the above violations while on felony probation for a conviction of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Shylo pled not guilty to all charged counts during his arraignment on June 23, 2025, and he remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail without bail shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release Wednesday.

The 19-year-old is next due in court for a preliminary hearing setting on Monday, Sep. 15 of this year stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation into Shylo is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Barbara Police Department Detective Kelsea King at 805-897-2341.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office noted that survivors of sexual assault have the option to contact the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at 805-568-2400 or toll free at 855-840-3232.