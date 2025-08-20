Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Vladyslav Shylo charged with felony stalking, contacting a minor, and witness dissuasion

KEYT
By
today at 3:45 pm
Published 3:57 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Vladyslav Romanovich Shylo of Santa Barbara has been charged with felony stalking, attempted criminal threats, contacting a minor with lewd interest, witness dissuasion, and misdemeanor child annoying or molesting.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office added that it has been alleged that Shylo committed the above violations while on felony probation for a conviction of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Shylo pled not guilty to all charged counts during his arraignment on June 23, 2025, and he remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail without bail shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release Wednesday.

The 19-year-old is next due in court for a preliminary hearing setting on Monday, Sep. 15 of this year stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation into Shylo is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Barbara Police Department Detective Kelsea King at 805-897-2341.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office noted that survivors of sexual assault have the option to contact the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at 805-568-2400 or toll free at 855-840-3232.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
attempted criminal threats
contacting a minor with lewd intent
felony stalking
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office
unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor
Vladyslav Romanovich Shylo
witness dissuasion

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content