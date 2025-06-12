Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Crews help with water rescue Thursday afternoon at Slough Road near Sands Beach

SBCFD
ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews helped with a water rescue near Sands Beach on Slough Road just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Three kayakers nearly two miles off Coal Oil Point in Goleta called for help after their boats took on water, according to the SBCFD.

None of the kayakers wore lifejackets but were not injured after being rescued by the SBCFD.

Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol helped all three kayakers to Santa Barbara Harbor after firefighters and paramedics reached them, according to the SBCFD.

