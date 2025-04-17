Body discovered in a vehicle on Casitas Pass Road Wednesday; Not currently considered suspicious

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Wednesday, law enforcement personnel responded to a body discovered in a vehicle in the 6800 block of Casitas Pass Road east of Carpinteria.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, at this point in the investigation, the death does not appear to be criminal in nature, but the investigation is still in its early stages.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol and Deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.