Fire crews put out electrical fire at Ritz Carlton Bacara Monday

GOLETA, Calif. – Firefighters were at the Ritz Carlton Bacara on Hollister Avenue for an electrical fire Monday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, employees noticed sparking on the ballroom high ceiling and called 911.

The ballroom was not hosting an event at the time and no injuries were reported from the scene shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire crews knocked down the fire around 11:05 a.m. and firefighters used a scissor lift to get access to the involved electrical area detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire first reported at 10:55 a.m. is currently under investigation shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.