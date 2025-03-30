Rodney Chow remembered at farmers market

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -A memorial booth at the Santa Barbara Farmers Market honored late Carpinteria grower Rodney Chow.

Friends of Rodney set up a booth that included videos, photos and his work boots.

Many of his longtime friends and customers stopped by the booth on Saturday to join in the celebration of his life.

Chow died in mid March at the age of 95.

Chow often donated excess produce to the nonprofit Food from the Heart.

Friends of Rodney hopes to inspire others to do the same.

He had been working on his third book entitled "Sunset on the Horizon."

Friends of Rodney plan to finish and publish the book and then sell it as a fundraiser for the Carpinteria Public Library.