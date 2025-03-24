Multiple planned burns scheduled next two weeks in eastern Goleta Valley and Los Padres Forest

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A series of scheduled burns of cut vegetation have been announced for the Twin Ridge area in the eastern Goleta Valley foothills and in the Los Padres National Forest for the next two weeks weather permitting.

According to a joint press release from the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department Monday, about 30 piles of already cut vegetation are scheduled to be ignited depending on weather conditions between March 24 and April 4, but burns are not expected every day of the two-week period.

The Los Padres National Forest is also conducting a scheduled burn of one to ten acres of felled dead trees and brush between March 25 and March 27 at various locations in the national park stated the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

The planned -or prescribed- burns are intended to limit the spread of wildfires and reduce the impact of fires on the local watershed explained the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

The burns are coordinated around weather conditions that are favorable to directing smoke away from populated areas shared the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

If you see or smell smoke in the area, you are advised by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District to avoid strenuous outdoor activity and stay inside as much as possible, especially those with existing heart and lung conditions.

For the latest information on prescribed fires statewide, visit here.