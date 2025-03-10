Skip to Content
Santa Barbara man arrested after allegedly robbing State Street surf shop Sunday

today at 4:08 pm
Published 4:32 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 34-year-old Santa Barbara man was arrested after he allegedly robbed and vandalized a surf shop on State Street Sunday.

On March 9, 2025, around 5:21 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a robbery that had just happened at a surf shop on the first block of State Street stated a press release Monday from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, officers were told by the victim that the man vandalized and shoplifted items from the store and when he was confronted in the parking lot by staff, he showed a knife and walked away eastbound along the railroad tracks.

Officers responded to the area and spotted the man still walking eastbound along the railroad tracks near the 100 block of Garden Street shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The man, later identified as a 34-year-old Santa Barbara resident, was arrested with a pocketknife in his possession and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of robbery, vandalism, providing false identification to a police officer, and an outstanding no-bail probation violation warrant stated the Santa Barbara Police Department.

