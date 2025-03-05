Santa Barbara Unified School District announces landmark mental health initiatives

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Unified School District is excited about the implementation of several key mental health initiatives.

These efforts called the Culture of Care, are a result of students and the community.

The focus is on the urgent need for accessible mental health support.

The district says for years that the Superintendent’s Advisory Committee, made up of students, has expressed concerns about mental health.

“Our students have been the driving force behind these critical initiatives,” stated Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Superintendent of Santa Barbara Unified. “Their advocacy and leadership have been instrumental in creating a more supportive and responsive environment for all students.”

This week, the school district is celebrating these initiatives: