Santa Barbara Unified School District announces landmark mental health initiatives
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Unified School District is excited about the implementation of several key mental health initiatives.
These efforts called the Culture of Care, are a result of students and the community.
The focus is on the urgent need for accessible mental health support.
The district says for years that the Superintendent’s Advisory Committee, made up of students, has expressed concerns about mental health.
“Our students have been the driving force behind these critical initiatives,” stated Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Superintendent of Santa Barbara Unified. “Their advocacy and leadership have been instrumental in creating a more supportive and responsive environment for all students.”
This week, the school district is celebrating these initiatives:
- Suicide Prevention Signs: In response to the tragic loss of a student at San Marcos High School last year, students advocated for the installation of suicide prevention signs along nearby railroad tracks. Through collaboration with State Senator Monique Limon’s office, the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, and Santa Barbara County BWell, these signs have been installed near San Marcos High School and the Tatum property, providing vital resources and support.
- Information Campaign: Recognizing the need for improved access to mental health resources, students led a comprehensive review and redesign of the district’s website to feature these resources prominently. Utilizing StudentSquare, the district is now sharing messages of affirmation and direct links to essential resources via student iPads. A student-led video campaign will also launch in the coming weeks.
- Wellness Centers: Wellness Centers have been established at each high school and a pilot junior high, offering designated spaces for students to access social-emotional, behavioral, and mental health services. Thanks to the generosity of local philanthropists, the centers have been equipped with calming and sensory corners, positive affirmations, board games, wellness resources, and iPads for accessing online support.