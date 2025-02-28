Santa Barbara community celebrates life of beloved community member

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – One of Santa Barbara's most beloved citizens was celebrated Friday in a memorial mass after her recent passing.

Erin Graffey, author and historian, was honored with a celebration of life as one of Santa Barbara's most significant figures, contributing to the city's culture, especially with Fiesta activities and through her written work.

Attendees, including city mayor Randy Rowse, described her fashion, helpful information and presence in the community with great detail.

Above is a video on the event.